Average Riverside County Gas Price 6.3 Cents From Matching Record

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County was 6.3 cents from matching its record today

following an increase of 1.1 cents to $6.31, its highest amount since Oct. 8,

2022.



The average price has risen 42 consecutive days, increasing 79 cents,

including 1.2 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price

Information Service. It is 17.8 cents more than one week ago, 69.8 cents higher

than one month ago and $1.707 greater than one year ago.



The average price has increased $1.759 since the start of the joint

U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The record Riverside County average price is $6.373 set Oct. 5, 2022.



The national average price dropped for the fourth consecutive

decreasing 2.1 cents to $4.455. It has dropped 3.6 cents over the past four

days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday. The decreases follow back-to-

back increases totaling 1.7 cents.



The national average price is 2 cents less than one week ago but 37.4

cents more than one month ago and $1.32 higher than one year ago. It has

increased $1.473 since the attack on Iran.



The Riverside average price rose more than 2.5 cents per day over the

past week while the national average price dripped by nearly three-tenths of a

cent per day.



``Average gasoline prices fell in slightly more than half of states

over the last week, with the Great Lakes seeing the largest declines after a

major refinery successfully restarted, while the West Coast moved in the

opposite direction as refinery snags there sent prices jumping significantly,'

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-

time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, said in a statement

released Monday.



``With oil holding below $100 per barrel, many Americans may see

modest declines ahead for gasoline, but the West Coast faces continued pressure

with further increases possible. The broader geopolitical situation remains

fluid and could push prices in either direction with little warning.''



The national average price is at its highest amount this late in the

calendar year, according to De Haan.