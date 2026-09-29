FBI Returns to Assist Law Enforcement Search in T’Neya Tovar Case

The FBI has confirmed to NBC Palm Springs that they are assisting the Imperial County Sheriff's Department in multiple search locations connected to the murder of 17-year-old T’Neya Tovar.

The operations are carried out following Abraham Feinbloom's guilty plea to torture and voluntary manslaughter, in which he stated he would assist the authorities in locating the rest of T'Neya Tovar's remains.

Law enforcement officials, including the Imperial County Coroner’s office, are digging through the backyard of the suspect’s home on Harlequin Court and at nearby locations. Although authorities have not confirmed what they are looking for, it is possible they are looking for Tovar’s remains.

Tovar went missing last December and was last seen at Feinbloom’s home. On December 21, part of Tovar's remains were found dismembered less than a mile from the suspect’s home, and multiple search warrants were carried out at the suspect’s home between then and August of 2026.

Feinbloom could face between 13 years to life in state prison and will be officially sentenced on October 26.

Feinbloom’s murder charge is still on court records but could be dismissed at his official sentencing.

Our Brett Rosen spoke to neighbors in the area and will have more details on First @ Four: Thirty on NBC Palm Springs.