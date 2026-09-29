Indio Celebrates Grand Opening of Remodeled Business Connect Center

The City of Indio celebrated the grand opening of its newly remodeled Indio Business Connect Center Monday, giving local entrepreneurs and business owners access to free resources and guidance.

The center, located on Towne Street, provides tools and support for people who own a business or are considering starting one.

The grand opening celebration ran from 3 to 4 p.m. Visitors and residents were able to meet the center's staff, learn about available services and take advantage of free professional headshots.

City officials say supporting small businesses is an important part of Indio's broader economic development efforts.

“When they’re successful, the city is successful,” one city representative said during the event.

Officials also acknowledged the challenges that can come with opening a small business, including navigating requirements and other details that entrepreneurs may not anticipate when starting a new venture.

The remodeled center is designed to provide business owners with resources in one location and help entrepreneurs navigate those challenges.

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