Local & Community
Indio High School Teacher Surprised With $100,000 Prize for Excellence in Teaching
An Indio high school teacher got an unexpected surprise Tuesday morning — and it came with a $100,000 check.
Gregory Kraus, an automotive technology teacher at Amistad High School, was named one of 25 grand prize winners of the 2026 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Kraus was surprised at school with the award, recognizing his work teaching students in the automotive technology program.
The $100,000 prize will be split between Kraus and Amistad High School.
Kraus will receive $30,000 personally, while the remaining $70,000 will go toward the school's career and technical education program.
The award provides a significant boost to Amistad's automotive and career education efforts while recognizing Kraus for his work preparing students with hands-on technical skills.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 29, 2026
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