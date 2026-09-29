More Than 200 Indio Families Receive Food During Hunger Action Month

More than 200 local families received food and information about community resources Tuesday as part of Hunger Action Month.

Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez joined FIND Food Bank volunteers and members of his district team at the Find Regional Food Bank on Citrus Avenue in Indio to distribute food boxes to families in need.

The volunteers helped provide food while also sharing information about state resources and other assistance available to people in the community.

Organizers say events like this are an important way to connect families with food assistance and make them aware of additional resources that may be available to them.

For the more than 200 families who attended Tuesday's event, the food distribution provided both immediate assistance and an opportunity to learn more about resources available in the community.