Palm Springs Police Warn of Permit Fee Scam Targeting Property Owners

Palm Springs police are warning residents and businesses about a nationwide phishing scam targeting people with active land-use permit applications.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, scammers are impersonating city and county planning and zoning officials and using real property addresses, permit numbers and the names of government officials to make fraudulent emails appear legitimate.

The emails reportedly request payment for fake permit fees, sometimes directing recipients to use wire transfers, peer-to-peer payment services or cryptocurrency.

Police are urging anyone who receives a payment request related to a permit to independently verify it with the city using official contact information.

Residents and businesses should also be cautious of unsolicited emails demanding immediate payment and carefully check the sender's email address for suspicious or non-government domains.

Police say people should never send money without first confirming that the request is legitimate.

Anyone who receives a suspicious request or believes they have been victimized by the scam in Palm Springs is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department.

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