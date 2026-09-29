Local & Community
Riverside County Ballots Returned to Registrar After Supreme Court Ruling
About 650,000 ballots at the center of a legal fight involving the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have now been returned to the county Registrar of Voters.
The registrar confirmed Tuesday that it received the ballots and other election materials following last week’s California Supreme Court ruling.
The court ordered the return of ballots from the November 2025 statewide special election after ruling that the sheriff’s seizure of the ballots violated California election law.
The registrar says it is now working with the state on next steps while continuing to safeguard the election materials.
The ballots were seized earlier this year as part of a sheriff’s investigation into alleged voting discrepancies. Election officials disputed the allegations, saying the discrepancy cited by investigators resulted from a misunderstanding of election data.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 29, 2026
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