Valleywide Employment Expo Returns to Indio for 31st Year

Your next job could be just one handshake away. The Valleywide Employment Expo returns to Indio for its 31st year, bringing about 100 employers together with job seekers looking for new opportunities.

Employers including Agua Caliente Casinos, Eisenhower Health and the Palm Springs Unified School District will be at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, and attendees can register in advance at desertjobexpo.com. Organizers recommend dressing professionally and bringing several copies of your resume to make the most of the opportunity to connect directly with employers.