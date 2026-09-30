CDC Reports Two Measles Deaths as U.S. Cases Top 3,650

The CDC has updated its national measles tally, reporting two deaths from the disease in the United States this year.

The agency did not provide additional information about the victims or where the deaths occurred.

Pennsylvania has separately reported four measles-related deaths this year, although those deaths were not initially included in the CDC's national tally.

No other states have reported measles deaths.

The number of reported measles cases nationwide has now surpassed 3,650, an increase of more than 1,300 cases compared with last year.

Study Raises Concerns About Chemicals in Plastics

A new study is also raising concerns about the potential health effects of chemicals used in plastics.

Researchers with the London-based Environmental Justice Foundation found that approximately 93% of known plastic chemicals may pose potential health risks.

The reported risks include cancer, reproductive toxicity and genetic changes.

Plastic chemicals are found in a wide range of everyday products, including clothing, food packaging and children's toys.

Researchers say the findings highlight the widespread exposure people can have to chemicals used throughout the plastics industry.