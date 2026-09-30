Local & Community
Garner Valley Ranch Helps Adults With Special Needs Build Confidence Through Horsemanship
A Garner Valley ranch is helping adults with special needs discover their abilities and build confidence through a unique approach centered around horses.
At Stepping Stone Ranch, participants learn to lead, groom and connect with horses rather than simply taking traditional riding lessons.
Founder Katie Brown says the experience helps participants develop trust, communication skills, leadership and emotional resilience.
“Animals are healing,” Brown said. “I believe in nature and horses and healing and what they can do, and I hope everyone can have access to that.”
The mission is personal for Brown. She was inspired in part by her older brother, who had special needs, was nonverbal throughout his life and had a strong connection with animals and horses.
Brown also drew inspiration from her mother's work helping women in recovery.
At Stepping Stone Ranch, Brown has created a space focused on connection, belonging and personal growth.
She says working with horses can help people who may not feel comfortable expressing themselves around other people.
“A lot of people might not have the comfort to share a lot with another human,” Brown said, “but they do experience a lot of emotions come out and a lot more comfort being in the presence of horses.”
The skills participants develop at the ranch can extend beyond the barn, giving them greater confidence and abilities they can carry into everyday life.
By: Kai Beech
September 30, 2026
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