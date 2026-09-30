Local & Community
Indio Hills resident faces insurance issues after flood
Residents in Indio Hills are cleaning up and repairing their homes after flash flooding swept through the area earlier this week.
Mario Ramirez, a husband and father, said his family evacuated Monday night when rainwater began flooding their home.
“Luckily, my wife and both of my boys are good,” Ramirez said, thankful.
When he returned, Ramirez found his floors damaged by the floodwater. He contacted his insurance company, but said he was surprised to learn that his standard homeowners policy would not cover what the company described as “ground water” — water that comes into a home after touching the ground outside.
Ramirez said he felt blindsided by the lack of clarity on what flooding meant to his insurance provider when he initially purchased his homeowners insurance policy.
“As a homeowner, you say, ‘Great, I’m covered by floods,’ but flooding is a really gray area,” he said. The damage has also affected Ramirez’s business plans. He said he has had to put his work on hold while focusing on repairs and notifying clients.
Ramirez believes homeowners need clearer information about what types of flooding are covered by insurance, particularly as severe rain and flooding become more frequent concerns in the area.
“In my case, definitely include flood insurance or flash floods in flood insurance,” Ramirez said. “I think if you’re going to use the term flood, you should use it as broad as you can, to protect owners.”
Despite the challenges, Ramirez said the experience has been a learning opportunity for his family.
“They don’t warn you about these types of things,” he said. “It has made me and my family a little bit stronger, a little bit smarter.”
For now, Ramirez said his top priority is keeping his family healthy and safe. He is also grateful for the support of friends as his family works through the damage.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
September 30, 2026
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