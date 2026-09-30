La Quinta Highlights Growth and Local Businesses at State of the City Address

The City of La Quinta held its annual State of the City Address Wednesday at the La Quinta Resort and Club.

The event included a business expo and awards recognizing local businesses.

Integrity Agents Insurance Services was named La Quinta Business of the Year.

DSRT CLUB in Old Town La Quinta received the award for Best Restaurant.

Recognized as the Best New Business spot is 1/2sies Co. with their donuts and ice cream specialties.

Mayor Linda Evans also highlighted development happening throughout the city, including new homes, hotels and businesses.

She also pointed to major infrastructure investments, including new electricity infrastructure involving the Imperial Irrigation District.

The mayor said the event also marks 100 years of La Quinta being known as the “Gem of the Desert.”