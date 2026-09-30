Man Accused of Injuring Palm Springs Partygoers Pleads Not Guilty

INDIO (CNS) - A 35-year-old man accused of hurling glass bottles

during a melee at a Palm Springs pool party, injuring four women and two men,

pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a half-dozen felony charges.



Milad Thamer Youssef of El Cajon was arrested last month following a

Palm Springs Police Department investigation.



Youssef is charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon,

with sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegations.



He was arraigned Tuesday before Riverside County Superior Court Judge

Elizabeth Tucker, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Nov. 13 at

the Larson Justice Center in Indio.



The defendant is free on a $180,000 bond.



According to police, at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, a fight erupted during

the Splash House music celebration at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Gene Autry

Trail.



Youssef was in the thick of it, and during the altercation he

allegedly retrieved glass bottles at poolside and hurled them at attendees,

police said.



It was unclear whether he was allegedly aiming at anyone in particular.



Court papers identified the victims only by their initials, with the

four women listed as ``A.C.,'' ``I.A.,'' ``N.G.'' and ``S.P.,'' while the two

male victims were identified as ``A.P.'' and ``D.G.''



Officers assigned to work security at the venue were immediately

summoned, but by the time they reached the scene the defendant had fled,

according to the police department.



The victims were either treated on-site by paramedics, or taken to

nearby Desert Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. Their

injuries were generally described as minor and all stemming from contact with

broken glass.



Youssef turned himself in to investigators five days later and was

booked into jail.



He has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.