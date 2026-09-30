New California Law Eases Rules for Removing Hazardous Joshua Trees

A new California law could make it easier for desert property owners to deal with dead or hazardous Western Joshua Trees.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 1663, authored by Assemblymember Greg Wallis of Bermuda Dunes, which changes the permitting process under the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act.

The law simplifies the existing no-fee Hazard Management Permit process for hazardous Joshua Trees. Property owners can now designate an authorized agent, such as a contractor or property manager, to handle the permit process without an additional certification.

The permits apply to qualifying hazardous trees, including dead trees and certain living trees that pose an imminent threat to public health or safety.

AB 1663 also expands the state's authority to work with California Native American tribes on the cultural use of Western Joshua Trees, including the purchase and sale of trees for tribal cultural purposes.

Newsom also signed Assembly Bill 1808, authored by Assemblymember Juan Carrillo and coauthored by Wallis. The measure makes additional changes to Joshua Tree permitting involving single-family residences as well as public works, commercial and industrial projects.

Together, the changes are intended to streamline aspects of the state's Joshua Tree permitting system while maintaining protections under the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act.