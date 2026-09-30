New Exhibit at Agua Caliente Cultural Museum Explores Native Art and Resilience

A new exhibit opening this weekend at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum in Palm Springs is highlighting the history, resilience and artistry of Indigenous communities.

“A Beauty That Endures: Native Painting, Ceremony and Resilience in the 20th Century” features more than 50 paintings by artists representing more than a dozen tribal nations.

The collection explores Native American art during the first half of the 20th century, a period marked by federal assimilation policies, boarding schools, Christian missions and relocation.

The artworks also highlight how Native artists maintained connections to ceremony, cultural traditions, the environment and community memory despite those challenges.

The exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to explore both the artistic traditions and the cultural resilience reflected in the work of Native artists.

The exhibit opens this weekend at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum in Palm Springs.