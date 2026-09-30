Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Launches Annual Snow Guessing Contest

Think you can predict when the first snow of the season will arrive at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway?

The tramway’s annual Snow Guessing Contest begins tomorrow at the Mountain Station.

The contest will continue until the first measurable one inch of snow falls at the Mountain Station, which sits more than 8,500 feet above sea level on Mount San Jacinto.

The first 10 people to correctly guess the date of the season’s first measurable snowfall will each receive four regular admission tickets and a special gift.

To enter, participants must mail a postcard with their predicted date to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Only one date is allowed per postcard.

It’s a simple contest — but predicting that first inch of mountain snow could be a little tougher.