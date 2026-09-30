Palm Springs Airport Secures Final $5.5 Million for New Baggage System

Palm Springs International Airport has secured another $5.5 million in federal funding for its new outbound baggage handling system.

The latest grant brings total federal funding for the approximately $93.6 million project to more than $66.5 million, covering more than 70% of the project's cost. The latest award comes through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Infrastructure Grant program and will help fund the final phase of the project, including software integration, testing and commissioning.

The new system will move checked bags from airline ticket counters through security screening and sorting before they are delivered to airlines for loading onto departing aircraft.

Airport officials say the system will increase baggage-handling capacity, improve reliability and help accommodate projected passenger growth over the next 15 years while meeting current TSA security standards.

Construction is already underway while the airport continues operating its existing baggage system.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2028.