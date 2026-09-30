Palm Springs Board Delays Decision on Orchid Tree Hotel and Historic Church Restoration

The Palm Springs Historic Site Preservation Board has delayed a decision on plans to restore two historic properties as part of the proposed Orchid Tree Resort & Spa in downtown Palm Springs.

The board voted 4-3 Wednesday to continue the application from New Church II, LLC, sending several elements of the project back to city staff for further study.

The project calls for the restoration of the historic Community Church and eight remaining Orchid Tree Inn bungalows. The church would be adapted for food and beverage uses, while the bungalows would continue to serve as guest rooms surrounding a pool courtyard.

The larger development includes a four-story resort with 66 guest rooms, 20 condominiums, a gym and a spa, according to the current project description presented to the board.

Board members requested additional study of four recommended changes, including the materials for a stair addition, the removal of two trellises, landscaping near an outdoor dining area, and the design and location of a detached pool cabana and shower building.

The proposed cabana generated particular discussion, with some board members expressing concern that its location could obstruct views into the historic bungalow courtyard.

City staff said the additional review will add time to the project because the Historic Site Preservation Board generally meets once a month and may require another special meeting.

The application will return to the Historic Site Preservation Board for further review.