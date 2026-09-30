Palm Springs City Council Will Consider Extending Temporary Data Center Ban

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs City Council will consider today

extending a temporary moratorium on data center applications for nearly two

years while the city studies potential regulations for such facilities.



Council members unanimously approved an urgency ordinance Aug. 26

temporarily prohibiting ``the acceptance, processing or approval of

applications and permits related to data centers'' for 45 days, according to a

city staff report. The ordinance is scheduled to expire Oct. 10.



City staff is recommending that the council extend the moratorium by

22 months and 15 days.



The city's municipal and zoning codes do not currently provide

definitions or regulations for data centers and their uses, and the city has no

policies in effect governing such facilities, according to the report.



The Department of Planning Services said it needs additional time to

analyze data centers and their potential impacts and develop land-use

regulations as part of the city's ongoing zoning code update.



``Additional time is necessary to thoughtfully and thoroughly review

these land uses both internally and with the community,'' according to the

staff report.



The council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 3200 E.

Tahquitz Canyon Way.