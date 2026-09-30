Part of Avenue 50 in Indio Closed Ahead of Head Trip Music Festival

A section of Avenue 50 in Indio is now closed ahead of next month's Head Trip Music Festival.

Police say Avenue 50 between Monroe and Madison streets is closed to both drivers and pedestrians.

The closure is expected to remain in place until 6 p.m. Sunday, October 18.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes, including Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 48 and Avenue 52.

The electronic music festival is scheduled for October 10 and 11 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Calvin Harris and Skrillex are among the headliners for the two-day festival.