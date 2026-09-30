Tickets Go on Sale for 2027 Coachella Valley Invitational

Passes go on sale Thursday for the 2027 Coachella Valley Invitational, bringing professional men's and women's soccer teams to the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

The preseason exhibition tournament runs January 30 through February 13, 2027, and will feature nearly half of the teams from Major League Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League.

The lineup currently includes MLS teams such as LA Galaxy, LAFC, San Diego FC and Austin FC, along with eight NWSL clubs, including Angel City FC, Bay FC, San Diego Wave FC and Seattle Reign FC.

The 2027 event will also feature the first-ever MLS-NWSL matchday at the Invitational on February 6.

Advance passes go on sale to the public Thursday, October 1, at 10 a.m. PT at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com. Advance general admission single-day passes start at $23, while weekend passes for February 6-7 start at $51.

The complete match schedule will be announced at a later date.