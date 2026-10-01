Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City Competes in Desert Fast Pitch

The Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City is one of six local nonprofits competing in this year's Desert Fast Pitch at Agua Caliente Casino.

Kara Robinson is representing the organization in the competition, which gives nonprofit leaders a chance to pitch their work and compete for thousands of dollars in funding.

The Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City has served local youth for more than 45 years.

The organization offers sports, education, arts, drama and music programs for children ages 6 to 18.

In recent years, the club has also expanded its focus on social-emotional wellness through a program called Roots of Resilience.

The program partners with Jewish Family Services to help young people address difficult issues and build resilience.

The club currently has about 650 members, while roughly 1,800 additional children participate in various programs throughout the year.

Robinson also shared the story of a deaf girl who joined the club. A staff member learned American Sign Language to communicate with her, and other children learned to sign “Happy Birthday” for her.

Robinson says moments like that show the importance of creating a place where every child feels included and supported.

The Boys & Girls Club is also hosting an event Dec. 6 at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage.