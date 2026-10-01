Expect Delays on South Palm Canyon Drive as Crews Pull Beams From Tahquitz Creek

Drivers heading through South Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs should give themselves extra time Thursday and Friday, as construction crews work to remove beams from the Tahquitz Creek riverbed.

On Thursday, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and minor delays, with trucks entering and leaving the work area throughout the day.

Friday brings bigger impacts. From 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Palm Canyon Drive will close in both directions between Mesquite Avenue and East Sunny Dunes Road for about five to 10 minutes at a time. Flaggers will be on site to stop and release traffic during those breaks.

Drivers are asked to slow down, follow flagger directions and plan for extra travel time through the area. Businesses along the route remain open and accessible during the work, though the schedule could change depending on weather or conditions on site.



