Fuego Visits the First @ Four-Thirty Set

Firebirds season is officially here, and Fuego is ready to bring the heat back to the Coachella Valley.

The hottest mascot in the AHL stopped by NBC Palm Springs' First @ Four-Thirty set ahead of the start of the new season, bringing plenty of energy, dancing and some help from translator Guillermo.

Fuego also gave our Nour Milla and Pablo Alsina a glimpse at what he was up to during the offseason, including flying around, spending time with friends and staying active.

With Firebirds season underway, Fuego also helped welcome Nour into her first hockey season with the team by teaching her — and the rest of the crew — the team's signature chant.

The segment ended with a little dancing from Fuego and a familiar message for Firebirds fans: Let's go, Firebirds!