'Learning in Retirement: Palm Desert' Celebrates 30 Years of Lifelong Learning

Learning in Retirement Palm Desert is celebrating 30 years of lifelong learning and community connection for adults 55 and older.

The nonprofit was founded in 1997, when its first session offered just four classes to 33 students. Today, the program offers nearly 40 classes and serves more than 350 students each semester.

Classes cover a wide range of topics and are offered both in person and online, allowing students from across the Coachella Valley and beyond to participate.

Organizers say the milestone reflects the dedication of volunteer instructors and the thousands of students who have taken part over the past three decades.

The program emphasizes the importance of staying mentally active while continuing to learn at any age. One current student, Irene, is 97 years old, showing that lifelong learning has no age limit.

The fall 2026 session runs from November 2 through December 11. Registration opens Monday, October 5.

Students can take up to five courses for $45 for the entire term.