Local & Community
Meet Leo and Lucy, Our Pets of the Week
Leo and Lucy are this week's Pet of the Week, and Jonathan Oaxaca with Riverside County Animal Services says the pair would love to go home together. The domestic shorthair kittens, a boy and a girl, are about six weeks old and arrived at the shelter together on September 20 without a mother. Staff aren't sure whether the two are related, though they share a kennel and get along well.
Oaxaca says both kittens are calm and a little shy, and that should fade once they settle in. They're past the bottle feeding stage and are eating wet food on their own. Anyone interested can ask about Leo (A1938280) and Lucy (A1938279).
Leo and Lucy are also part of the shelter's foster program, which is open to anyone 18 or older. Oaxaca says all you need to sign up is an email address, a phone number and an ID, and more information is available on the shelter's website.
The shelter has plenty of other animals looking for homes, including Lila (A1916395), a three year old German Shepherd who has been at the shelter since May 12. Oaxaca says she's a little shy at first but turns playful once she's out of her kennel, walks easily on a leash and would make a great hiking buddy. Peggy (A1921483), a two year old pit bull, has been waiting for a home since July 15, and Oaxaca says she leans against her kennel door every time he walks by, waiting to be pet. There's also Biscotti (A1922541), a one year old domestic medium hair cat who arrived on August 9 and curls right up in your arms.
For anyone ready to adopt, the shelter is hosting a Trunk or Treat event with free adoptions on Friday, October 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus, 72050 Pet Land Place in Thousand Palms. Adopted pets go home vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and with an ID tag. The event will also have music, candy, games, prizes and food vendors, and adoptable pets will be out to meet visitors. The shelter asks that people leave their own pets at home.
By: Harrison Bluto
October 1, 2026
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