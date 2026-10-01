Shag House Hosts Celebration Showcasing its Renovated Look

Harcourts Luxury Real Estate, a local real estate team, is celebrating the start of fall at the Shag House in Palm Springs.

The event also marks the Season 3 premiere of “Selling Palm Springs,” a real estate television show airing on American Dream TV.

Scott Palermo and James Sanak say the show gives viewers a look at Coachella Valley real estate while highlighting the area’s unique homes and lifestyle.

The season premiered at 6 p.m. tonight.