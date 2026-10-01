Six Coachella Valley Nonprofits Compete at Desert Fast Pitch Finals

Six Coachella Valley nonprofits are taking the stage at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage for the finals of Desert Fast Pitch, an annual competition designed to spotlight local organizations and support their work.

The event is the culmination of weeks of preparation. Organizers started with 40 applicants, narrowed the field to 11 semifinalists, and put them through six weeks of training.

Six finalists will each have three minutes to make their case to a panel of judges.

They must explain their organization’s mission and how they would use the funding if selected. Judges will also consider each presenter’s poise and delivery.

Organizers say the competition gives nonprofits a chance to share the work they do for the community — work that can often go unrecognized.

About 400 people are expected to attend the event and watch the finalists present.

The winner is expected to be announced later tonight.