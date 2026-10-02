Flight Fridays: P-40 Warhawk Takes Center Stage at Palm Springs Air Museum

The Palm Springs Air Museum is highlighting one of the most recognizable aircraft from World War II for this week’s Flight Fridays: the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk.

The P-40 first flew in 1938 and was a single-engine, all-metal fighter-bomber typically designed with one seat. The aircraft featured this week is a two-seat TF version that was used as a trainer.

The second cockpit includes its own control stick and instruments behind the pilot’s seat, allowing another person to train inside the aircraft.

One of the P-40’s most recognizable features is its paint scheme. The aircraft at the Palm Springs Air Museum has a blue lower fuselage, camouflage on top and a shark mouth painted across the nose.

The shark-mouth design became closely associated with the P-40 during World War II.

The aircraft remained in production from the beginning of World War II until 1944, when it was phased out.

Today, the P-40 remains an important part of aviation history, offering visitors a look at the aircraft and design that defined an era of military aviation.

Flight Fridays returns next week with another aircraft featured at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.