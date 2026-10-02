Free scam-prevention seminar for seniors happening this morning in Palm Springs

People who want to learn how to spot a scam before it costs them can get answers from state experts this morning in Palm Springs.

Assemblymember Greg Wallis is teaming up with the Mizell Center to host a free Senior Scam Stopper Seminar today. Representatives from four state agencies will walk through common scams, share warning signs to watch for, answer questions, and give attendees resources to help protect their finances.

The agencies taking part handle many of the areas where scammers often target older residents, including the Contractors State License Board, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, the California Department of Insurance, and the Bureau of Household Goods and Services. Palm Springs Mayor Naomi Soto and Police Chief Kyle Stjerne will also be there, along with Mizell Center leadership.

While the seminar is geared toward seniors, it's also meant for community members looking to protect themselves from fraud, and it runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Mizell Center, 480 S. Sunrise Way in Palm Springs.



