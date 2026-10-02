Local & Community
Newsom Signs Bill Separating Riverside County Coroner From Sheriff's Department
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is no longer the county's coroner after Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1379, a law that changes how deaths in Riverside County will be investigated.
The law requires the county to separate the coroner's office from the sheriff's department, giving the Riverside County Board of Supervisors until July 1, 2027, to set up an independent medical examiner's office. Supporters say the change removes a conflict of interest when the sheriff's own department investigates deaths that happen in its jails.
For Lisa Matus, the bill is personal. Her son, Richard, died in custody in 2022, and she says the information she was given about his death didn't match his autopsy. She advocated for the bill's passage.
"It just means so much. It means so much to myself, to my family, and to the many, many, many families that have gone through the same thing," Matus said.
Matus says what she wants most is to be able to believe what families are told. "Trust, accountability, and transparency," she said. "We don't have to look at something and say, is this really what happened?"
State Senator Sabrina Cervantes wrote the bill and campaigned for it. She expressed gratitude and pride that it passed, saying it supports mothers like Matus. "This is a victory for accountability, transparency, and for families who have fought hard to be heard," Cervantes said.
However, Sheriff Bianco strongly opposed the bill, calling it "partisan politics at its absolute worst." He said the county is "worse off today than we were yesterday" and blamed what he called a "disingenuous campaign."
Matus disagrees, saying the issue reflects a larger pattern in the county and crosses party lines. "These lives are not political," she said, adding that Democrats, Republicans and independents all pushed for the same goal of "truth and accountability and transparency."
Bianco pushed back directly on that point. "Any death is bad," he said. "But going to jail does not prevent you from dying. No one has died because they were in jail. They have died while they are in jail." He also said death investigations from the Coroner's Bureau are already handled by someone outside Riverside County, calling the bill "based on a lie."
The Matus family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and was awarded $5.4 million in a settlement. Lisa says she hopes this bill closes quickly, so no other family faces the same challenges her family did.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
October 2, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
It’s time for Season 5!! Fuego stopped by the studio today with a message! Coachella Valley Firebirds season opener this Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. — tickets at CVFIREBIRDS.COM
Guess we are not the only ones asking about money in the Desert Recreation District! #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
8 years lated and $30 MILLION higher … Should the state order an independent audit? Drop a 💬 if you want answers! #cvusd #coachellavalley #audit #therogginreport #nbcpalmsprings
Data centers on pause. ✋ Palm Springs City Council unanimously extended it’s moratorium through August 25, 2028, giving the city time to set zoning rules. What do you think of the decision? 🌴
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
About 650,000 ballots and election materials are back with Riverside County election officials after the California Supreme Court ruled their seizure violated state election law. The materials remain under the registrar’s control as officials determine next steps.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you get excited or stressed about the upcoming holiday season (or both) ?
BREAKING: Human remains believed to be those of 17-year-old T’neya Tovar have been discovered at a second site in the Salton City area, according to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office. A skull and rib cage were found during a search involving Imperial County investigators and the FBI. Testing is still needed to confirm the remains belong to Tovar. The discovery comes one day after suspect Finebloom pleaded guilty to torture and voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement that could result in a sentence of 13 years to life. More details on NBCPalmSprings.com
NBC Palm Springs went back to Indio Hills today after Dillon Road flooded last night, forcing many residents to leave. One resident told us he is back today, working on repairs—after his home faced extensive damage in the flood. be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for a live look at the area today. #coachellavalley #weather #flood #indiohills #weather
This afternoon in Salton City, the FBI and Imperial County Sheriff’s Department were in the neighborhood of Abraham Feinbloom. Searching just after a plea deal was made to where Feinbloom agreed to show investigators where the remains of T’Neya Tovar are. Feinbloom pled guilty to one count of torture and voluntary manslaughter. Tonight you’ll hear from neighbors who have been following the case from the very beginning, that story will be on nbcpalmsprings.com #nbcpalmsprings #abrahamfeinbloom #fyp #murdercase #missingteenager