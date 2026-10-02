Local & Community
One Year of Fido Fridays: 50 Dogs, 45 New Homes, and a Program That Keeps Growing
One year ago, Fido Friday started with one dog and one walk. Nobody knew where it would lead.
Since then, 50 dogs have had their moment on NBC Palm Springs, each with a different face, a different personality, and a different story. Some were goofy the second they stepped out of the kennel. Some were nervous. Some wanted to explore everything. Some just wanted to be close to someone for a little while.
The results speak for themselves. Of the 50 dogs featured, 34 were adopted, seven made it out through rescue, four went into foster-to-adopt homes, 1 is a part of the Ironwood Dog Foster Program now. That's 45 out of 50, a 90% success rate.
"I was actually shocked when I ran the numbers," Jen said. "I was thinking around 70% to 75%, but when Coachella Valley Animal Campus got back to me and said 90, I was like, wow." She paused. "I wish it was 100%, but I'll take what I can get."
The FIDO program itself has grown significantly over the past year. Community members can walk into the shelter, choose a dog, and take them out for the day. The shelter provides everything, including a backpack, water bowls, treats, a leash, and a vest. Signing up requires just two documents and a valid license.
"They're completely different dogs outside the kennel," Jen said. “That's what I love about this program. It shows their true personality."
Her hope for the program's second year is simple: more people. "I want everybody to get involved. Even if it's once a month, take an hour and get them out of the shelter. You never know who might see them and adopt them."
Not every Fido story had the ending everyone hoped for, and some dogs are still waiting. But Jen says every single one of them mattered.
"They aren't numbers," she said. "They're the dogs we laughed with, the dogs we rooted for, the dogs we worried about. Every one of them left a mark."
To become a FIDO walker, visit the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms or email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com.
By: Harrison Bluto
October 2, 2026
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