Local & Community
Palm Springs Launches Online Survey to Find Next City Manager
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs officials asked residents' help
today to complete an online survey about characteristics and qualities in the
next city manager following the retirement of Scott Stiles.
Current City Manager Scott Stiles will retire effective Nov. 1 after
serving more than 43 years in public service. He joined Palm Springs in March
2023, who has accomplished securing $50 million in bridge funding following
Tropical Storm Hilary in 2023, oversaw the opening of the city's Navigation
Center and delivered balanced budgets, city officials said.
A recruitment process was underway following the hiring of Valerie
Phillips from Bob Murray and Associates, a recruitment firm specializing in
public sector executives in California, which will take roughly four to six
months.
``Palm Springs has tremendous momentum on many crucial priorities, and
we are committed to protecting that momentum during this transition,''
Mayor Naomi Soto said in a statement. ``Major investments in infrastructure,
economic development, public safety and housing can and still move forward. The
City Council is committed to ensuring continuity and stability across the
organization and conducting a thoughtful and thorough search for our next city
manager.''
The survey can be found and completed in either English or Spanish at
engagepalmsprings.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2026
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