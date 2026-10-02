Palm Springs Launches Online Survey to Find Next City Manager

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs officials asked residents' help

today to complete an online survey about characteristics and qualities in the

next city manager following the retirement of Scott Stiles.



Current City Manager Scott Stiles will retire effective Nov. 1 after

serving more than 43 years in public service. He joined Palm Springs in March

2023, who has accomplished securing $50 million in bridge funding following

Tropical Storm Hilary in 2023, oversaw the opening of the city's Navigation

Center and delivered balanced budgets, city officials said.



A recruitment process was underway following the hiring of Valerie

Phillips from Bob Murray and Associates, a recruitment firm specializing in

public sector executives in California, which will take roughly four to six

months.



``Palm Springs has tremendous momentum on many crucial priorities, and

we are committed to protecting that momentum during this transition,''

Mayor Naomi Soto said in a statement. ``Major investments in infrastructure,

economic development, public safety and housing can and still move forward. The

City Council is committed to ensuring continuity and stability across the

organization and conducting a thoughtful and thorough search for our next city

manager.''



The survey can be found and completed in either English or Spanish at

engagepalmsprings.com.

