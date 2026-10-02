Local & Community
Tamara Canedo Wins 2026 Desert Fast Pitch
The 2026 Desert Fast Pitch Grand Finale brought six Coachella Valley nonprofit leaders to the stage Thursday night, giving each just three minutes to make the case for their organization and explain how additional funding could make an impact.
The annual competition took place at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, with registration beginning at 4 p.m. and the program getting underway at 5 p.m. The event was presented by NPO Centric and the Regional Access Project Foundation.
Before the finale, 12 nonprofit leaders participated in weeks of training focused on storytelling, fundraising, leadership and presentation skills. Six finalists were ultimately selected to compete in the final round.
The 2026 finalists were:
Jessica Bowser — Desi Strong Foundation
Tamara Canedo — Seiden-Juku
Erin Hyland — Read With Me Volunteer Programs
Julie Makinen — Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation
Kara Robinson — Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City
Selena Rodriguez — SAFE Family Justice Centers
Each finalist had three minutes to explain their nonprofit's mission, demonstrate its impact and outline specifically how prize money could help move the organization forward.
The competition awarded more than $50,000 in prize funding. First place received $20,000, second place received $15,000 and third place received $10,000. An additional $5,000 Audience Choice Award was also part of the competition.
This year's winners were:
1st Place — Tamara Canedo, Seiden-Juku
2nd Place — Kara Robinson, Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City
3rd Place — Erin Hyland, Read With Me Volunteer Programs
The evening also featured keynote speaker J.R. Martinez, an actor, bestselling author, motivational speaker, wounded U.S. Army veteran and former “Dancing with the Stars” champion.
For the six finalists, the event marked the culmination of weeks of preparation and an opportunity to put a spotlight on the work being done by local nonprofits throughout the Coachella Valley.
The 2026 Desert Fast Pitch was held October 1 at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2026
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