Big Bear Community Honors Jackie the Bald Eagle

The Big Bear community gathered today to remember and celebrate Jackie the Bald Eagle and the legacy she leaves behind.

Jackie became a beloved ambassador for Big Bear, helping bring attention to bald eagles, wildlife education, conservation and efforts to protect the environment.

The community honored her life and impact with Wings Over Big Bear, a community-wide celebration recognizing Jackie’s connection to the area and the people around the world who followed her story.

The event included an opening ceremony led by the San Manuel Bird Singers, followed by the unveiling of a new painting honoring Jackie the Bald Eagle.

For many attendees, the celebration was an opportunity to remember Jackie’s contributions and reflect on the impact she had on wildlife conservation.

The event also highlighted the connection Jackie created between the Big Bear community and people around the world, as residents gathered to celebrate her life and the lasting mark she left behind.