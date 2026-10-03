Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts La Quinta Youth Fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters brought families together in La Quinta for a health and wellness event supporting local youth.

The event featured family-friendly activities, raffle prizes and other opportunities for community members to get involved. Activities were designed to give families and children a chance to spend time together while supporting the organization’s work.

Organizers said bringing people together was one of the highlights of the event, with local youth also taking part in the activities.

For the children who attended, organizers said the event provided more than just an opportunity for fun. It also offered a chance to learn about responsibility and helping others.

Money raised through the event will support Big Brothers Big Sisters programs and its mission of creating positive, lasting relationships for children in the community.

The event gave families an opportunity to participate in activities together while helping raise funds for programs serving local youth.