Car Plows Into Two Downtown Palm Springs Businesses

A vehicle crashed into two businesses in downtown Palm Springs Saturday afternoon causing major damage and leaving the driver with minor injuries.

According to Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD), multiple calls came in around 3:30 of a vehicle that hit a building in the La Plaza complex.

Bill’s Pizza and bookstore Galavant were both severely damaged. Video from the scene showed shattered glass throughout the area.

PSPD says a preliminary investigation determined that a male driver was attempting to maneuver from a parking stall when his foot reportedly slipped onto the accelerator. The vehicle traveled over a curb and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the glass storefronts of two businesses before striking a structural pillar and stopping.

Police say the driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and no pedestrians, customers, or employees were injured.

Officers conducted an evaluation and determined that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

A manager at a nearby business who witnessed the crash says she was initially very worried people had been injured and was relieved when she came outside and learned no bystanders were hurt.

A note taped to the door of one of the affected businesses Sunday morning thanked the community for its support.