Cathedral City Artists Use Art to Promote Peace

Art is taking center stage in Cathedral City as local students and artists use creativity to share messages of peace, kindness and understanding.

The exhibition features 156 hand-painted paper butterflies, with the artwork inspired in part by butterflies found in the United States and Iran.

Organizers with the Cathedral City Peace Initiative said the goal is to use art to encourage people to think about what is happening around the world and how people treat one another.

Karen Riley, with the Cathedral City Peace Initiative, said the group began with the goal of bringing more peace to local communities.

The exhibition recently showcased artwork from professional artists around the world alongside pieces created by children from the Coachella Valley.

For local families, the artwork offered an opportunity to see children express ideas about peace through creativity. One parent said she was proud of her daughter's artwork and its message of spreading peace through generosity and caring.

The artwork will continue to be displayed at the Scrap Gallery, the Cathedral City Senior Center and local schools, where students will have opportunities to create their own exhibits.

Organizers say art can provide a way for people to express what they are thinking and feeling, while creating opportunities for connection within the community.