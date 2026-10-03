Local & Community
Cathedral City Artists Use Art to Promote Peace
Art is taking center stage in Cathedral City as local students and artists use creativity to share messages of peace, kindness and understanding.
The exhibition features 156 hand-painted paper butterflies, with the artwork inspired in part by butterflies found in the United States and Iran.
Organizers with the Cathedral City Peace Initiative said the goal is to use art to encourage people to think about what is happening around the world and how people treat one another.
Karen Riley, with the Cathedral City Peace Initiative, said the group began with the goal of bringing more peace to local communities.
The exhibition recently showcased artwork from professional artists around the world alongside pieces created by children from the Coachella Valley.
For local families, the artwork offered an opportunity to see children express ideas about peace through creativity. One parent said she was proud of her daughter's artwork and its message of spreading peace through generosity and caring.
The artwork will continue to be displayed at the Scrap Gallery, the Cathedral City Senior Center and local schools, where students will have opportunities to create their own exhibits.
Organizers say art can provide a way for people to express what they are thinking and feeling, while creating opportunities for connection within the community.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will 1) Devin Session with the diving TD, 2) Mason Flores with the dot on the run, 3) Reese Johnson with the clutch FG, 4) Kaylaun Smith running over defenders, or 5) Joshua Perez with the TD throw. #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
🏒🔥 LET’S HEAR FROM TIM O’BRIEN! We’re kicking off Coachella Valley Firebirds Opening Night and catching up with Tim O’Brien! Hear what he has to say as the Firebirds get ready to hit the ice for another exciting season. 🏒🔥 #CoachellaValleyFirebirds #Firebirds #OpeningNight #Hockey #CoachellaValley PalmSprings CVFirebirds
SHARE this reel to help find ‘The Fab 5’ a home! 🐶🤍 #therogginreport #palmsprings #dogrescue #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
🎀 October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Take a moment to know the warning signs, schedule your mammogram, and talk with your doctor about the screening schedule that’s right for you. Early detection can make a difference. 💗 #BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth #Mammogram #EarlyDetection #BreastHealth CoachellaValley DAPHealth
🎬 FREE MOVIE TICKETS! 🍿❤️ Our Manny the Movie Guy is here with a chance to see the upcoming screening of “Love of Your Life” — FREE! 📅 This Tuesday 📍 Mary Pickford Theatre — Cathedral City Want to see the movie before everyone else? Manny has the tickets! 🎟️ Watch for details on how you can enter and score your FREE tickets! #MannyTheMovieGuy #LoveOfYourLife #FreeTickets #MovieScreening #CathedralCity CoachellaValley MaryPickford NBCPalmSprings
🚨 SB 1379 is officially law, separating the Riverside County Sheriffs department and the coroners offices effective July 2027. @maria_nvtv spoke with Sheriff Chad Bianco and a local mom, and both spoke on what this means to them. Be sure to go to nbcpalmsprings.com to see the full report #SB1379 #RiversideCounty #CaliforniaPolitics #ChadBianco #incustodydeaths
It’s time for Season 5!! Fuego stopped by the studio today with a message! Coachella Valley Firebirds season opener this Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. — tickets at CVFIREBIRDS.COM
Guess we are not the only ones asking about money in the Desert Recreation District! #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
8 years lated and $30 MILLION higher … Should the state order an independent audit? Drop a 💬 if you want answers! #cvusd #coachellavalley #audit #therogginreport #nbcpalmsprings
Data centers on pause. ✋ Palm Springs City Council unanimously extended it’s moratorium through August 25, 2028, giving the city time to set zoning rules. What do you think of the decision? 🌴