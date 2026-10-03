Crash Damages Two Downtown Palm Springs Businesses

A vehicle crashed into two businesses in downtown Palm Springs, causing major damage and leaving local residents in shock.

Bill’s Pizza and bookstore Galavant were both severely damaged after a vehicle drove through the businesses. Video from the scene showed shattered glass throughout the area following the crash.

Business owners said the driver appeared to have his foot stuck on the gas pedal and did not have time to brake before the vehicle crashed into the buildings.

The incident caused significant damage to both businesses, although limited details were immediately available about what led up to the crash.

Officials have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to provide updates as more details become available.