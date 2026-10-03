Local & Community
Joshua Tree Man Charged in Rancho Mirage Stabbing Death
A Joshua Tree man is facing a murder charge after investigators say he fatally stabbed his 76-year-old stepfather in Rancho Mirage.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says 36-year-old Joshua Jordan Cohane King was arrested and booked into the Benoit Detention Center.
Deputies responded Thursday night to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 36,000 block of Palmview Road in Rancho Mirage.
When deputies arrived, they found 76-year-old Carl Harry Smith of Rancho Mirage suffering from injuries consistent with stab wounds. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
King is facing a murder charge in connection with Smith’s death.
A possible motive has not been released. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details have not been made public.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2026
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