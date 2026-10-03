Joshua Tree Man Charged in Rancho Mirage Stabbing Death

A Joshua Tree man is facing a murder charge after investigators say he fatally stabbed his 76-year-old stepfather in Rancho Mirage.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says 36-year-old Joshua Jordan Cohane King was arrested and booked into the Benoit Detention Center.

Deputies responded Thursday night to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 36,000 block of Palmview Road in Rancho Mirage.

When deputies arrived, they found 76-year-old Carl Harry Smith of Rancho Mirage suffering from injuries consistent with stab wounds. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

King is facing a murder charge in connection with Smith’s death.

A possible motive has not been released. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details have not been made public.