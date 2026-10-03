La Quinta Deputy Hit by Vehicle During Traffic Stop

A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being hit by a passing vehicle while conducting a traffic stop in La Quinta Friday night.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened near Jefferson Street and Fiesta Drive. The deputy was outside of his patrol vehicle when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect at their residence after verifying the vehicle’s license plate. The suspect was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.