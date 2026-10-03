LIR Celebrates 30 Years of Lifelong Learning in the Valley

Lifelong Learning in Retirement is celebrating a major milestone, marking 30 years of providing lifelong learning and community connection for adults 55 and older.

The organization was founded in 1997, when its first session offered four classes to 33 students. Three decades later, LIR has grown to nearly 40 classes and more than 350 students each semester.

The nonprofit says its 30-year anniversary reflects the dedication of its volunteer instructors and the thousands of students who have participated in the program over the years.

Students say the program provides opportunities to learn new subjects while also building connections with other members of the community.

One student described LIR as an important source of regular intellectual stimulation and said the program has helped them meet new people and learn many new things.

LIR classes cover a wide range of topics and are offered both in person and online. The format allows the program to reach students throughout the Coachella Valley and beyond.

After three decades, the organization continues to provide adults 55 and older with opportunities for education, social connection and continued learning.