Palm Desert Hosts National Night Out Community Event

Palm Desert residents gathered Tuesday night for National Night Out, a community event designed to bring families and local first responders together.

The event, held in partnership with the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station, Cal Fire and other local agencies, gave residents an opportunity to meet local deputies, firefighters and emergency personnel outside of an emergency setting.

Organizers said National Night Out provides an opportunity for community members to interact with first responders, learn more about their work and see some of the equipment used in the field.

The event also featured multiple vendors and information about programs available to the public, including crime prevention and community outreach efforts.

One of the goals, organizers said, is to help residents become more familiar with local emergency personnel and the resources available to them.

For families who attended, the event provided an opportunity to spend the evening together while getting to know the people behind the badge and learning more about the agencies serving the community.