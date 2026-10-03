Palm Springs Protesters Demand Accountability Over ICE Deaths

About a dozen protesters gathered near the intersection of Ramon Road and Day Palm in Palm Springs to protest deaths of immigrants in ICE custody.

The demonstration comes days after multiple reports of ICE activity across the Coachella Valley earlier this week. Protesters held signs expressing opposition to ICE operations in the area.

Organizers with United Youth We Stand and the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice said they were calling for justice and accountability for people who have died in ICE custody.

Organizers also pointed to reported immigration enforcement activity in the eastern Coachella Valley earlier this week, including videos circulating online that they said showed immigration agents pursuing people and vehicles.

The organizers said the protest was also intended to show community members that the issue remains a concern.

According to the National Immigration Project, at least 27 people have died this year while in ICE custody. ICE reported 33 deaths in custody in 2025.