A Palm Desert woman accused of murdering her husband is due back in court tomorrow

65-year-old Vicky Kim is scheduled to appear at the Indio Larson Justice Center for a felony settlement conference and bail review.

Kim’s bail is currently set at $10 million, but prosecutors are seeking to have bail eliminated altogether.

Kim pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in September after sheriff’s deputies found her husband dead outside his home at the Enclave condominiums.

Kim is also expected to appear in court Oct. 7 for her preliminary hearing.