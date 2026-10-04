Frozen Berry Recall Expands Over E. Coli Concerns

Consumers may want to check their freezers after more frozen berries were recalled over possible E. coli contamination.

The recall now includes Great Value frozen organic blueberries and Great Value triple berry blend, as well as Trader Joe’s frozen organic mixed berry blend.

The Great Value products were sold at Walmart stores in 30 states and Puerto Rico. Both products were sold in 10-ounce bags.

The Great Value frozen organic blueberries and triple berry blend have best-by dates in January 2028 and February 2028. The blueberries also include a best-by date of June 12, 2028.

The recalled Trader Joe’s frozen organic mixed berry blend was sold in 12-ounce bags with a best-before date of February 20, 2028.

Consumers who have these products should check the packaging and recall information before consuming them.