Local Businesses Step Up to Help After Palm Springs Crash

We’re learning more about a car crash in Palm Springs that damaged two businesses Saturday afternoon.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the crash happened around 4 p.m. in downtown Palm Springs’ historic plaza.

Police say the driver was trying to pull out of a parking space when his foot slipped onto the gas. The vehicle then crashed into Bill’s Pizza and Gallivant, severely damaging both businesses.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Police also checked the driver for possible impairment and say alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Bill’s Pizza remains open despite the damage. Gallivant, however, remained closed while the owners assessed the damage.

Now, other local businesses are stepping in to help.

The owners of Best Bookstore PS, located near the site of the crash, have created a GoFundMe page to help Gallivant’s store owners recover from the damage and raise money to help pay for repairs.