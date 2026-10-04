Local & Community
Local Businesses Step Up to Help After Palm Springs Crash
We’re learning more about a car crash in Palm Springs that damaged two businesses Saturday afternoon.
According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the crash happened around 4 p.m. in downtown Palm Springs’ historic plaza.
Police say the driver was trying to pull out of a parking space when his foot slipped onto the gas. The vehicle then crashed into Bill’s Pizza and Gallivant, severely damaging both businesses.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Police also checked the driver for possible impairment and say alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.
Bill’s Pizza remains open despite the damage. Gallivant, however, remained closed while the owners assessed the damage.
Now, other local businesses are stepping in to help.
The owners of Best Bookstore PS, located near the site of the crash, have created a GoFundMe page to help Gallivant’s store owners recover from the damage and raise money to help pay for repairs.
By: Alondra Campos
October 4, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
After a car drove through a walkway, damaging Bill’s Pizza, the restaurant appears to have begun repairs and is still open the following day. The neighboring store, Gallivant was also damaged and is closed until Monday. The store has a gofundme page opened for them by a neighboring bookstore to support the cost of the damages. NBC Palm Springs is following the effects of this accident and what this means to the Palm Springs community. #billspizza #palmsprings #continuingcoverage #localnews #coachellavalley
Researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are using bioengineered baker's yeast to break down plastic into ingredients for cookies.
Camden, Arkansas, is the unlikely hub of US missile manufacturing after years of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have drained the country's arsenal. But the Trump administration's push to scale up defense production is colliding with the limits of the small, rural town.
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will 1) Devin Session with the diving TD, 2) Mason Flores with the dot on the run, 3) Reese Johnson with the clutch FG, 4) Kaylaun Smith running over defenders, or 5) Joshua Perez with the TD throw. #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
🏒🔥 LET’S HEAR FROM TIM O’BRIEN! We’re kicking off Coachella Valley Firebirds Opening Night and catching up with Tim O’Brien! Hear what he has to say as the Firebirds get ready to hit the ice for another exciting season. 🏒🔥 #CoachellaValleyFirebirds #Firebirds #OpeningNight #Hockey #CoachellaValley PalmSprings CVFirebirds
SHARE this reel to help find ‘The Fab 5’ a home! 🐶🤍 #therogginreport #palmsprings #dogrescue #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
🎀 October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Take a moment to know the warning signs, schedule your mammogram, and talk with your doctor about the screening schedule that’s right for you. Early detection can make a difference. 💗 #BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth #Mammogram #EarlyDetection #BreastHealth CoachellaValley DAPHealth
🎬 FREE MOVIE TICKETS! 🍿❤️ Our Manny the Movie Guy is here with a chance to see the upcoming screening of “Love of Your Life” — FREE! 📅 This Tuesday 📍 Mary Pickford Theatre — Cathedral City Want to see the movie before everyone else? Manny has the tickets! 🎟️ Watch for details on how you can enter and score your FREE tickets! #MannyTheMovieGuy #LoveOfYourLife #FreeTickets #MovieScreening #CathedralCity CoachellaValley MaryPickford NBCPalmSprings
🚨 SB 1379 is officially law, separating the Riverside County Sheriffs department and the coroners offices effective July 2027. @maria_nvtv spoke with Sheriff Chad Bianco and a local mom, and both spoke on what this means to them. Be sure to go to nbcpalmsprings.com to see the full report #SB1379 #RiversideCounty #CaliforniaPolitics #ChadBianco #incustodydeaths
It’s time for Season 5!! Fuego stopped by the studio today with a message! Coachella Valley Firebirds season opener this Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. — tickets at CVFIREBIRDS.COM