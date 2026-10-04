Poll Shows Growing Disapproval of Trump Among Latino Voters

A new poll of 800 registered Latino voters finds widespread disapproval of President Trump’s handling of immigration enforcement, inflation and the cost of living, while more voters say they want Democrats to control Congress.

Overall, 69% of those surveyed disapprove, marking a significant shift after Latino voters helped elect Trump two years ago.

On immigration enforcement, 67% say the Trump administration has gone too far. Another 31% say the administration’s actions have been about right or have not gone far enough.

Inflation and the cost of living are now the biggest issues on voters’ minds. Three-quarters of Latino voters surveyed disapprove of how President Trump is handling the issue.

Sixty-five percent say his policies have hurt the economy, while 23% say they have helped. Another 11% say the policies have not made much of a difference.

The poll also found that 59% of Latino voters want Democrats to control Congress. That’s a 24-point advantage over the GOP, a margin that has doubled since 2024.

The results could have an impact on congressional districts across the country this November.