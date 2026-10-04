Local & Community
The Dinah Celebrates 35 Years in Palm Springs With New Leadership and a New Chapter
The Dinah is back in Palm Springs, bringing music, entertainment and thousands of people to the Coachella Valley for one of the biggest LGBTQ+ events of the year.
The five-day festival is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, while also entering a new chapter under new ownership.
The Dinah features pool parties, live music, DJs, comedy and nighttime events at venues throughout Palm Springs.
The 2026 lineup includes headliners Hayley Kiyoko and Da Brat, along with performances by The Aces and Sasha Keeble.
But this year's festival represents more than just another anniversary.
After 35 years, Dinah founder Mariah Hansen has stepped away, with longtime Dinah team members Bella Barco and Rose Garcia taking over as the festival's new owners.
Barco says the event's emphasis on community is especially important during what she describes as a polarizing time.
“We needed to come together in an energetic, fun and loving space. And that's what the Dinah is about. Community, friends, being queer and party.”
For many attendees, The Dinah has become an annual tradition and a place to build lasting friendships.
People who attended the very first Dinah events in the 1990s continue to return to Palm Springs decades later.
Organizers say they continue to hear stories from attendees about finding friendship, connection and a place where they can feel comfortable being themselves.
That sense of belonging has remained a central part of The Dinah for 35 years.
The 2026 celebration continues through October 4, with events taking place at the Hilton Palm Springs, Hotel Soso and other locations throughout the city.
As The Dinah begins its next chapter under new leadership, organizers say the goal remains the same: bringing people together through music, celebration and community.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2026
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