Ballots Head to Mailboxes Today for the November 3 Election

Election officials across California start mailing ballots today for the November 3 general election. In Riverside County, every active registered voter will automatically get a ballot in the mail, so most Coachella Valley voters should see theirs in the coming days.

The biggest race on the ballot this year is for California governor. Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are going head to head to replace outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom.

Voters will also decide a number of local races for city council, school board and health care district seats, depending on where they live.

If your ballot hasn't arrived yet, you can still look ahead. The Riverside County Registrar of Voters posts the County Voter Information Guide online, and it includes a sample ballot showing the races and measures you'll see. You can also sign up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to get updates when your ballot is mailed, received and counted.

If you'd rather vote in person, 11-day vote centers open throughout the county on October 24, and 4-day vote centers open on October 31. Every vote center is open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The last day to register to vote online is October 19 at registertovote.ca.gov. If you miss that deadline, you can still register and vote the same day at any Riverside County vote center or at the Registrar of Voters office, through Election Day.

To find vote center and drop box locations, visit voteinfo.net.



